Reactivate Your Dormant Stanbic IBTC Account To Enjoy Juicy Benefits

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC has launched a reactivation campaign aimed at welcoming all its customers with dormant accounts “back home” to relish the bestfinancial solutions.

To enjoy several benefits, customers are advised to reactivate their dormant accounts with the bank and enjoy improved services and digitised processes.

Among other incentives, when a customer reactivates an inactive account, there are zero charges on local transfer transactions within the first month, free debit card and remote access to your account always.

Reactivating a dormant Stanbic IBTC account is easy, convenient and comes at zero cost. Customers can recover an inactive account with their mobile phone using the bank’s newly upgraded Super App by initiating a transaction.

To reactivate a dormant account, customers can visit stanbicibtcbank.com and click on “Reactivate” then follow the prompt. Thereafter, customers can begin to enjoy improved capabilities while transacting.

The dormant account reactivation requires zero minimum balance, and there are no costs involved.

This campaign is another demonstration of the bank’s unwavering dedication to serving its esteemed customers better, especially, during this period when a contracting economy would negatively impact a sizeable number of Nigerians.

