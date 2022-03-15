Reactions As Bolt Drivers Embark On Strike In Port Harcourt

March 15, 2022 191

Dozens of Nigerians have taken to their respective social media platforms in reaction to the ongoing strike by Bolt drivers in the Port Harcourt area of Rivers State.

Protesting against an alleged unhealthy work relationship with Bolt, the drivers who carried placards with several inscriptions, marched through streets of Port Harcourt and stopped at the premises of a popular Radio station in the state to voice their grievances.

According to some of the drivers, they operate under harsh conditions and sometimes get attacked and kidnapped by miscreants.

One of the drivers said, “The situation with these e-hailing platforms is very terrible in this state and we need a change. That is why we have come out in our numbers to speak up that we have suffered enough of sexual harassment from female riders to male drivers and vice versa.

“We have suffered insecurity where thieves, after stealing people’s ATM cards, will use them to book rides and we get robbed.

“We want these platforms to verify and profile the riders. As much as we are partners, we are also very important because without us there will be nothing like an e-hailing cab service.

“We need fair treatment, we are partners and not slaves to them. If they don’t set up, we will embark on an indefinite strike.”

Another driver stated that “some riders will book and cancel and book as many times as possible. They are cancelling the ride; your activity score and percentage are dropping at intervals. We are being punished for the wrongs of the riders.

“Profiling is needed in the sense that somebody books a ride and when you call the person at the pickup spot, the person denies. In some cases, people book rides, get picked up, take the driver to another person who swaps with and kidnap the driver.

“We own our car, they do not repair it for us, therefore they have reduced the commission from 25% to at least 5%.”

According to the drivers, there is a need to increase the fares of rides from N12 to N15 per minute amongst other things.

This development attracted reactions from Nigerians, with many of them expressing their opinions on the demands.

Bolt drivers in Port Harcourt are protesting and threatening strike, some of their demands are: no more discounted rides Lol and prices should be increased LOL — PH Point 1 (@ajuicygeorge) March 14, 2022

Bolt won't lose

Bolt drivers are the ones that would lose

Port Harcourt people will move on



In all its ramification, the strike is not going to change anything in the favour of the drivers, for one it's gonna do the converse — AKOGUN OF REMOLAND (@Gazzilee) March 14, 2022

I'm in an Uber at the moment and I suspect this Bolt Drivers strike in Port Harcourt could have been influenced by anyone to create space for alternatives. — Tammy Halliday (@tammyhalliday_) March 14, 2022

Port Harcourt people should be protesting against bolt drivers.



Bolt drivers in PH wayo too much. — Daminabo🇳🇬 (@DaminaboEric) March 14, 2022

Bolt drivers going on strike in Port Harcourt is just funny, if the platform is not favourable just quit using it. Bolt isn’t even cheap In Port Harcourt so why do they want riders to be charged more? — kamkam (@kamiifaV) March 14, 2022

Yesterday, a Port Harcourt bolt driver was just telling me of how he won’t be able to meet his weekly remittal to his car owner today because of the Petroleum price. You cannot blame these drivers for going on strike. — Mr SWIFT💙💙💙 (@Olaniyi_jv) March 14, 2022