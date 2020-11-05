Re-establishment of National Shipping Fleet Looming – NIMASA DG

November 5, 2020 107

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Admin­istration and Safety Agen­cy (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has harped on the need for sustainable Nation­al Shipping Line, saying that re-establishment of Nation­al Fleet was imminent.

Jamoh, who confirmed NIMASA’s commitment to the establishment of a strong national fleet, noted that the desire for a Nigeri­an shipping line was being fulfilled.

He stated this in Lagos while receiving members of the National Fleet Imple­mentation Committee who paid him a courtesy visit at the agency’s headquarters.

He told the team led by the committee chairman and Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello, that the need for a national carrier cannot be over-emphasized owing to the enormous economic benefits it offers.

According to him, “There is no better time to have a national carrier and devel­op the maritime industry than now when the world is gradually looking away from fossil fuels, which cur­rently form the cornerstone of the Nigerian economy and President Muhammadu Buhari is trying to expand the economy from oil.