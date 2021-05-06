RCCG’s Adeboye Loses 42-Year-Old Son

fbpx
May 6, 2021
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, lost his son, 42-year-old Dare Adeboye.

Dare, was reported to have passed on in his sleep on Wednesday, in Akwa-Ibom State, as reported by The PUNCH.

It was noted that Dare had ministered the previous day and had gone to bed where he passed on.

On whether he was battling with an illness, the report stated that there had been no report of any illness prior to his death but had been prayed for by pastors from the church “all to no avail”.

Confirming the story was Head of Media and Public Relations of the church, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, who said, “It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”

Dare was survived by his wife and children.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

