RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye Continues To Tweet Despite Ban

Despite the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, continues to use the platform to reach his 1.8 million followers on the platform.

Adeboye made a post on Monday in his reaction to the ban of the microblogging platform in the country.

The Christian cleric stated that tweeting is in consistent with Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of human rights.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories. The tweets here are in accordance to Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights,” the cleric tweeted.

The Minister of Foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, met with the envoys of the three countries and the EU on Monday.

Onyeama told the envoys that Nigeria is taking their concerns “very seriously”.

He also stated that the platform will be allowed only if it can be used “responsibly”.

“The condition would be a responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it,” he added.

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing; why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities.”