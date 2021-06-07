fbpx
RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye Continues To Tweet Despite Ban

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLENEWS

RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye Continues To Tweet Despite Ban

June 7, 2021070
RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye Continues To Tweet Despite Ban

Despite the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, continues to use the platform to reach his 1.8 million followers on the platform.

Adeboye made a post on Monday in his reaction to the ban of the microblogging platform in the country.

The Christian cleric stated that tweeting is in consistent with Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of human rights.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories. The tweets here are in accordance to Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights,” the cleric tweeted.

READ ALSO: NBC Orders Broadcast Stations To Suspend Twitter Account

The Minister of Foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, met with the envoys of the three countries and the EU on Monday.

Onyeama told the envoys that Nigeria is taking their concerns “very seriously”.

He also stated that the platform will be allowed only if it can be used “responsibly”.

“The condition would be a responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it,” he added.

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing; why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities.”

About Author

RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye Continues To Tweet Despite Ban
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies At The Age Of 60 COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSPORTS
November 25, 20200410

BREAKING: Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies At The Age Of 60

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Diego Maradona has died of a heart attack just two weeks after being released from hospital after treatment for a bleed on his brain. Maradona, the greatest
Read More
February 2, 20150104

Resilient PZ Shares Soar Despite Plunge In 2014 Half-year Profit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Consumer goods manufacturer, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, last week, recorded an 18.6 per cent profit leap despite the bearish run that hit the stock market. The
Read More
July 22, 2014084

Nigeria Customs FOU Impounds Goods Worth N936m In 6 months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Ikeja has announced the confiscation of 1,608 contraband goods worth N936 million between January and Jun
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.