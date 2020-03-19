RCCG Directs Parishes to Restrict Service Attendance to 50 Persons

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has directed all its parishes in Lagos and Ogun states not to have more than 50 persons in one service.

Nigeria currently has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus. Out of this figure, six confirmed cases of the disease are in Lagos.

To further curtail the spread of the outbreak, Lagos and Ogun state announced a ban on religious and social gatherings of over 50 persons.

In a memo by Folorunsho Odesola, RCCG assistant general-overseer of administration and personnel, the church said it was taking the step to curtail the spread of the virus.

He said parishes that have an average attendance of 50 members or less can hold their service without making any changes while those that have over 50 members “should run simultaneous services with the main church through their house fellowship centres”.

“Parishes that have the facility to run more than one service can also do so, under the strict directive that worshippers won’t exceed 50 people per service,” he said.

Also, the Ansar ud deen Society of Nigeria suspended mosque activities involving more than 50 people.

”The National Executive Council, The Trustees and the National Council of Missioners , with heavy hearts and a deep sense of responsibility, hereby announce the suspension of all Mosque activities particularly weekly Asalatu, Jum’ah prayers and any gathering of up to fifty people. The suspension of activities shall take effect immediately until further notice,” it said through Muhammed Hassan, its spokesman.

”This decision was informed by the menacing spread of the novel corona virus(COVID-19) and Fatwa by World Islamic bodies taking cognisance of the Islamic principles of ‘preservation of life’, ‘prevention of harm’, and ‘proactive response to impending danger’.

The society shall abide by government recommendations and update members and mosque users of any change in the suspension decision.

”We acknowledge that many of our members and mosque users might find this unprecedented decision very uncomfortable, we should please be reassured that this is for the good of the community and it is in compliance with the Islamic response to epidemic pandemic.”