Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited Quotes ₦2.36 Billion Commercial Papers On FMDQ Exchange

To guarantee sustained business operations in the current challenging economic environment, corporate institutions have continued to explore alternative financing options by tapping the debt capital market to plug capital shortfalls.

With a Commercial Paper (CP) market value of ₦3.25 trillion as of November 30, 2022, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (“FMDQ Exchange” or the “Exchange“) is pleased to announce the admission of the quotation of the Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited ₦0.55 billion Series 3 and ₦1.81 billion Series 4 CPs under its ₦80.00 billion CP Programme on its platform.

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (“Rand Merchant Bank” or the “Issuer”) is a corporate and investment banking firm, which provides innovative advisory services on infrastructure projects, mergers and acquisitions, as well as the funding of various transactions across multiple sectors.

The proceeds from the quotation of the quoted CPs, which are co-sponsored by Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited – Lead Sponsor; FCMB Capital Markets Limited, FSDH Capital Limited, Rand Merchant Bank, and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited (Co-Sponsors) – all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, will be utilised by the Issuer to support its short-term working capital and funding requirements.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.