Rand Merchant Bank Announces Appointment Of New CEO

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Nigeria, has disclosed the appointment of Dalu Ajene as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement obtained by BizWatch Nigeria, the financial institution said Ajene’s appointment is effective from Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

“We are excited to mark 10 years of doing business in Nigeria by welcoming Dalu Ajene to his new role. He brings exceptional local and international investment banking expertise to our clients. Dalu Ajene’s appointment also underlines our growth ambitions in Nigeria and across the continent,” Rand Merchant Bank stated as he announced Ajene.

The investment bank appointed Ajene as its new CEO a few months after listing two series of commercial papers worth N20 billion on FMDQ Securities Exchange.

RMB listed its N4.50 billion Series 1 and N10.50 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N80 billion CP issuance programme on the Exchange.

FMDQ Exchange stated that the CPs, which are co-sponsored by Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited – lead sponsor; Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited, and FSDH Capital Limited, would be availed all the benefits of FMDQ Exchange’s prestigious listing and quotation service, including global visibility through the FMDQ Exchange website and systems, governance, credible price formation, and continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, among others.

RMB is, however, an authorised financial services provider and a subsidiary of FirstRand Group Plc. It offers a comprehensive suite of investment banking products and services; advisory, finance, and trading solutions; as well as investment opportunities and fund management to its diverse stakeholders.