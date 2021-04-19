Ramadan: Zamfara Govt. Spends N2.9bn On Welfare Packages

April 19, 2021 113

The Zamfara State Government disclosed that it had spent N2.9 billion on welfare packages during the Ramadan period.

This disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, in a statement on Sunday.

Overseeing the distribution of the welfare packages is the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

The statement noted that the government of the state “has purchased 450 trucks of foodstuffs and essential commodities worth 2.9 billion naira for distribution to the public as Ramadan welfare packages for the vulnerable, less privileged, internally displaced persons, civil servants and other categories of members of the public, to help in reducing the hardships being faced by people and to enable them conduct the Ramadan fast with relative ease and happiness.

“To ensure equity, fareness and justice in the distribution exercise, His Excellency the Executive Governor has ordered for the formation and or constitution of committees at both state, local government, ward and polling unit levels.

“All the appointed committee members are hereby warned to desist from any wrong doing in the distribution of these items as supervising committees have also been appointed to watch the distribution exercise and report how the exercise was conducted by both the 4 committees.

“Members should ensure that the foodstuffs reach the targetted beneficiaries directly and without delay.

“Each polling unit is to receive a total of 14 bags of assorted foodstuffs and commodities.

“This is in addition to the welfare packages to other cateries of people including orphans, people with special needs, internally displaced persons, imams, civil servants, Quranic schools and other relevant organisations.”