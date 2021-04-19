fbpx
Ramadan: Zamfara Govt. Spends N2.9bn On Welfare Packages

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Ramadan: Zamfara Govt. Spends N2.9bn On Welfare Packages

April 19, 20210113
Ramadan: Zamfara Govt. Spends N2.9bn On Welfare Packages

The Zamfara State Government disclosed that it had spent N2.9 billion on welfare packages during the Ramadan period.

This disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, in a statement on Sunday.

Overseeing the distribution of the welfare packages is the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

The statement noted that the government of the state “has purchased 450 trucks of foodstuffs and essential commodities worth 2.9 billion naira for distribution to the public as Ramadan welfare packages for the vulnerable, less privileged, internally displaced persons, civil servants and other categories of members of the public, to help in reducing the hardships being faced by people and to enable them conduct the Ramadan fast with relative ease and happiness.

“To ensure equity, fareness and justice in the distribution exercise, His Excellency the Executive Governor has ordered for the formation and or constitution of committees at both state, local government, ward and polling unit levels.

“All the appointed committee members are hereby warned to desist from any wrong doing in the distribution of these items as supervising committees have also been appointed to watch the distribution exercise and report how the exercise was conducted by both the 4 committees.

READ ALSO: NNPC Suffers N120.9bn Operating Revenue Decline In January

“Members should ensure that the foodstuffs reach the targetted beneficiaries directly and without delay.

“Each polling unit is to receive a total of 14 bags of assorted foodstuffs and commodities.

“This is in addition to the welfare packages to other cateries of people including orphans, people with special needs, internally displaced persons, imams, civil servants, Quranic schools and other relevant organisations.”

About Author

Ramadan: Zamfara Govt. Spends N2.9bn On Welfare Packages
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Second Niger Bridge BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 28, 20180103

Second Niger Bridge Construction to Cost FG N210 billion- Director

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director of Highway Bridges and Design, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Sogbesan Adetokunbo says the main project on the second Niger b
Read More
El- Zakzaky LEGALSOCIETY
June 21, 20180153

El-Zakzaky’s Trial Causes Shutdown of Major highways in Kaduna

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Major highways leading to Kaduna High Court along Independence Way in Kaduna metropolis were on Thursday shutdown over the arraignment of the embattled lead
Read More
NEWSSPORTS
April 15, 20210262

Delta State Wins Hosting Rights For 2022 National Sports Festival

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Delta state has been awarded the hosting rights for the 21st National Sports Festival by the ministry of youth and sports development. Nebolisa Anako, perma
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.