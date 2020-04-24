Ramadan: Emir of Kano Calls For Special Prayers For End To COVID-19

Following the sighting of the moon for the month of Ramadan and its announcement by the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has called for special prayers for an end to COVID-19.

The Emir on Friday urged residents to use the Holy Month to seek God’s intervention over the pandemic.

He also asked Kano residents to comply with the directives of the apex religious body of the Sultan’s Palace to commence the compulsory fasting for the month of Ramadan.

“God Almighty listens and hears every request we make. In this difficult situation, I urge the people of Kano State to join me in praying for an end to this pandemic, for it to be kicked out of our state and Nigeria in general.

“We must observe all the necessary personal hygiene, adhere to advice by medical experts, stay at home, and more importantly pray hard. God will surely see us through,” he said.

The Emir further urged the government to continue to intensify efforts in assisting the less privileged and needy, especially during these difficult times.

Source: Channels TV