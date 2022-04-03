Ramadan 2022: Healthy Nigerian Foods For Iftar

April 3, 2022 147

Iftar, also known as ftoor, is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

Iftar is the time you replenish energy levels, so every effort should be made to consume foods from all major food groups: fruit and vegetables, rice and alternatives, and meat and alternatives (which include dairy).

Here are healthy Nigerian foods that you should eat for Iftar

Fruits

Fruits are an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, and they are high in fibre. Fruits also provide a wide range of health-boosting antioxidants, including flavonoids.

Vegetable soup

Be sure to include vegetables in your meal. Vegetables are a good source of dietary fibre, a type of carbohydrate that helps pass food through your digestive system. Soup is always delicious with any swallow of your choice; it also aids the digestive system.

Masa

Masa is a traditional food from the northern part of Nigeria. It is essentially rice boiled in oil to give it a distinct taste. Its nutritional value is magnesium, carbohydrates and potassium. Serve this dish with Hausa Spiced pepper and grilled meat.

Fura Da Nunu

Fura da Nunu translates to Millet and Milk. Nono is locally fermented milk with a consistency that is thick. However, it is not as thick as yoghurt.

Meats and alternatives

Incorporate protein-rich sources such as lean meat, skinless chicken, fish, eggs, legumes and low-fat dairy products. To keep your meals healthy, limit the use of oil and opt for steaming, grilling, baking or shallow frying instead.

When choosing oils, you should also pick those that are high in unsaturated fats such as canola oil and soybean oil.

Pepper Soup

Rich in protein and other nutrients, pepper soup serves as a healthy option for breaking your fast in the evening.