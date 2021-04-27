April 27, 2021 82

Ramadan season is a very important period in Islam; it is the month where Muslims come closer to God through fasting, praying, and abstaining from mortal pleasures.

The month of Ramadan is a significant one in Islam. It is the time for reflection and strengthning of faith.

During the fast, Muslims eat two, meals: one in the morning called the Suhoor, eaten early in the morning, while the second meal is had in the evening called the Iftar.

The Iftar follows the break of fast in the evening. It means “break fast” when translated.

Read Also: 7 Cheap Honeymoon Destinations In Nigeria Less Than N300,000

Here is Ramadan Iftar Recipes Ideas/ Menu Suggestions

Rice with stew

Rice is a Nigerian staple and is suitable for eating during Iftar, especially when it is accompanied by protein and fat, which are contained in the stew.

Vegetable/Salads As Iftar Food

These are very convenient options during Iftars, as they contain mineral nutrients that will be helpful in digestion.

Pepper Soup

Rich in protein and other nutrients, pepper soup serves as a healthy option in breaking your fast in the evening.

Swallows with vegetable soups

Swallows like fufu, eba, semovita, or amala accompanied by sweet vegetable soups would go really during Iftar, as the swallows contain carbohydrate, while the soups contain other nutritious minerals.

The soups contain a mix of iron and protein – from the meat and other proteinous content.

Masa

Masa is a staple meal of people in the northern part of Nigeria. Deliciously healthy, it is made with rice that ends up looking cake-like and is high in carbohydrates.

Moi Moi And Eko/Akamu

In western part of Nigeria, this is one of the most common recipe for Iftar and Suhoor. It is very easy to prepare and highly delicious with lots of vitamins that help replenish and gain back energy.

Yam And Egg Stew

It is one of popular Nigeria food which is highly nutritious and also a good recipe to break a fast in the holy month of Ramadan. However, Yam according to research is a good source of vitamin B6 and energy.

Yam Porridge

Food is very essential especially during an important period like this holy month season but you might get stucked on what meal to prepare for your family. Yam Porridge is very easy to prepare, delicious to eat and also nutritious.