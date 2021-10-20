fbpx

Railway Corporation Moves 40 Containers From Lagos To Kano, Kaduna

October 20, 2021085
The Managing Director of Inland Containers Nigeria Limited (ICNL), Ismail Yusuf, says has moved 40 containers via railway from Lagos to Kano and Kaduna Inland Dry Port with the support of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Yusuf said this while speaking to journalists in Lagos, confirming that the railway corporation has resumed the movement of cargoes from Lagos to other states.

According to him, an additional 40 empty containers have been returned through same route to Lagos from the Kano and Kaduna Dry Port.

Yusuf added that the movement by rail will contribute to cost reduction, time-saving and further ensure the safety of the consignments being moved by rail. 

He disclosed that discussions are ongoing with NRC to deploy additional coaches to the port operation as there were cargoes that are ready to be moved.

“As you know that Federal Government is encouraging the Nigerian Railway Corporation to ensure movement of cargo from the seaport to the hinterland and this is very critical to our Kano bonded terminal and Kaduna Inland Dry Port, which is our subsidiary company,” he said.

“The management of ICNL and Kaduna Dry Port has led to the management of the railway corporation to discuss the modalities of how they can come back to life. We thank God that our request has been acceded to and this is the outcome of our discussion.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

