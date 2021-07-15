fbpx
Racists To Be Banned From Football Stadium – Boris Johnson

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

Racists To Be Banned From Football Stadium – Boris Johnson

July 15, 20210102
Racist To Be Banned From Football Stadium - Boris Johnson

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Wednesday revealed that laws banning football hooligans from attending matches will be melted down on persons who racially abused players on social media.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that this event comes after several black England players were racially abused after the team’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

“What we’re doing is today taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning order regime is changed, so that if you are guilty… of racist abuse online of footballers then you will not be going to the match,” he told MPs.

READ ALSO: Euro 2020: Rashford, Sancho, Saka Face Racism After Defeat

The Ban

The banning orders, created in 1989 to stop known English hooligans causing trouble at and around domestic and overseas matches, are managed by the Football Banning Orders Authority.

Responding to an urgent question on the issue in parliament, Victoria Atkins a junior Interior Minister— whose department is responsible for the unit — conceded using the orders to tackle the trolls, who are often overseas, would be “complex”.

“But we want very much to work with football clubs and others to ensure these orders have the powers that we all want them to have,” she added.

Greater Manchester Police in northwest England said a 37-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Malicious Communications Act after social media posts directed at England players.

Punishment

The offence carries penalties of a maximum two-year prison sentence and/or an unlimited fine.

Related tags :

About Author

Racists To Be Banned From Football Stadium – Boris Johnson
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria's Health Sector To Receive N40.6bn Support From Japan COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 28, 20200169

UN Cautions South Asia About Health Crisis As Children Miss Routine Vaccinations Amid Pandemic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South Asia could face a further public health crisis as children miss routine vaccinations, the UN warned Tuesday, spurring fears that the fallout from the
Read More
AfDB, IFAD, Others Partner On Modernisation Of Food Production COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 31, 20200180

AfDB Re-election: Akinwumi Adesina’s Swearing in Ceremony to Hold on September 1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Re-elected President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, will be sworn-in on Tuesday, September 1, to serve a five-year term. The ceremony
Read More
International Students May Need to Leave US COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
February 21, 20200184

FG Asks US Government to Reverse Visa Ban Policy against Nigerians

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has called on the United States of America to consider the long-standing relationship between the two countries and reverse its Visa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.