R. Kelly Gets 30-year jail Sentence In North Carolina Prison

Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as R. Kelly, an R&B artist, has been sent to a correctional facility in North Carolina, the United States of America, where he will likely serve a 30-year jail term for a number of sexual offenses.

According to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, he was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago on Wednesday of last week to the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina.

In February 2023, R. Kelly received a one-year jail extension for his federal child pornography and child enticement convictions in Chicago. Along with that, he will also serve an additional 30 years in prison on a separate New York conviction.

A federal jury in Chicago found the singer guilty of six counts of sexual assault against three women in September. On tape, the ladies had given their testimony under the aliases Jane, Pauline, and Nia.

The jury also found him not guilty of the enticement allegations brought against him by Tracy and Brittany. In addition, the singer was cleared of seven more counts, including obstructing justice for allegedly manipulating his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County with two of his accomplices.