R. Kelly Denied Access to Lawyers over Fear of Coronavirus

Singer R. Kelly is having hitches seeing his legal team at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago for fear of spreading the dreaded coronavirus.

R. Kelly is currently behind bars in New York and his lawyers were allegedly turned away by corrections personnel amid fears of the virus.

His lawyers wanted to check on R. Kelly’s well being and discuss his legal strategy, but the Bureau of Prisons in Illinois has insisted jail staff are suspending visits for the next 30 days.

This is in an attempt to keep the respiratory illness at bay, according to a TMZ report.

A representative for the Bureau of Prisons says they’re making their determinations with an eye toward avoiding unnecessarily exposing inmates and others.

However, corrections personnel say that they also understand the “importance of allowing the inmates’ access to lawyers” and so will try to accommodate.

Kelly’s last meeting with his lawyers was believed to be earlier last week, before the new charges were filed on Friday.

The allegations made by two new alleged victims, one of whom claims she was under 18 when she allegedly had sex with him in 2015.

The 53-year-old singer was hit with a new indictment out of the Eastern District of New York, which includes charges of coercion and enticement.

Others are, coercion of a minor, and transportation of a minor across state lines.

Both complainants had alleged Kelly never informed them he had herpes during their relationship, with one of the minors claiming he was exposed to the virus because they had unprotected sex.

Kelly has also been hit with new charges including allegations of use of “force, threats of force, physical restraint and threats of physical restraint.”

The singer in spite of maintaining his innocence, was currently facing 13 charges in Illinois bordering on sex trafficking, racketeering and child pornography among others

Source: VON