Quickteller Transport Unveiled To Enrich Travel Booking Experience

In line with its mission to develop technology solutions that connect and empower individuals, businesses, and communities across Africa, Quickteller, the consumer digital lifestyle and payments platform powered by Interswitch, has added Quickteller Transport to its arrays of innovative services.

Designed to enrich the commuters’ travel experience, Quickteller Transport enables users to easily search and book inter-state trips from multiple travel operators across Nigeria. Users will also be able to filter their search to specific or preferred operators, compare fares based on criteria such as vehicle type, departure point and time, as well as access specialized functions provided by transport operators, including seat selection and preferred pick-up location option, all at their convenience.

Speaking at the launch, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, MD, Interswitch Industry Ecosystems Division, explained that the Quickteller Transport Service is another step in the company’s continued commitment to providing its customers with convenient access to lifestyle and payment services.

Don-Okhuofu noted that “Transportation is a necessary aspect of human life, enabling both social and economic interactions. In keeping with our culture of driving innovation and positively impacting consumer lifestyle in society, we developed our Quickteller Transport service to provide added travel booking and payment convenience to our over 5 million customers. Built as a multimodal offering, we will be rolling it out to include other travel and transportation modes such as trains and ferries, working with operators across Nigeria.

“We are ecstatic to be launching this service. And as we launch our suite of new complementary services, Quickteller customers can be assured of our commitment to providing an excellent experience using Quickteller to access all their lifestyle and payment needs. “

Quickteller Transport is embedded as a service on Quickteller Web and Mobile app and is available for use by both new and existing Quickteller customers.