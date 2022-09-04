Quickteller Selects First Five Winners For A Trip To Dubai

Africa’s Leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, Quickteller has selected five winners for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, from its first raffle draw for the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest slated to hold on December 10, 2022.

The promo, which began at the beginning of August, will run through September and October 2022 and will avail Quickteller users the opportunity to participate in one of the biggest Afrobeats music festivals.

To take advantage of the promo, Quickteller users are encouraged to make at least three (3) transactions during the promo period for a chance to be among the lucky twenty (20) people who will attend the Dubai edition of the Music Fest.

The first set of winners were selected through a draw that was closely monitored by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) at Interswitch’s head office in Lagos on Wednesday.

Commenting on the draw, the Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, noted that the draw was a way Quickteller was giving back to its loyal customers; adding that this will afford Quickteller users the opportunity to interact with their favorite music artistes beyond radio plays.

She said, “Apart from the provision of seamless and convenient payment transactions, we also seek avenues that allow loyal Quickteller users explore their passion and enhance their lifestyle, and one of such channels is the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.

“These draws that began in August and will end in October and will provide existing and potential Quickteller users with the opportunity to meet with their favorite top African music artistes in the emirate city of Dubai in December.”

She added that the music fest, has maintained Interswitch as headline sponsor for 3 years running, and has served as a platform for raw African music talents to showcase their artistry to a global audience while also thrilling their local fans.

Scheduled to thrill fans at the event are local and international Afrobeats artistes, as well as the top 6 Quickteller Barz and Notes talents.