Quickteller Paypoint Empowers Nigerians, Recruit More Agents To Grow Economy

September 16, 2021

Quickteller Paypoint, a service under Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has continued to live up to its commitment to empower Nigerians. Recently, the brand visited several locations in Lagos – Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah to recruit more Quickteller Paypoint Agents in a market activation drive targeted at cities across Nigeria. While four locations; Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah have been activated, there will be other activations in Abuja next week.

The objective of the market activation is to recruit new agents who will be gainfully engaged and empowered to generate income, provide financial services and grow to empower others subsequently. The activation also seeks to increase digital payment touchpoints for Nigerians where they can easily carry out regular financial transactions such as bill payment, funds transfer, cash deposits, cash withdrawals, account opening, insurance and airtime recharge etc.

Speaking on the market activation, Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Growth Marketing, Merchant and Ecosystem at Interswitch stated that the ongoing agent recruitment further demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhance Nigeria’s access to financial services.

He added that: “Quickteller Paypoint is designed to empower Nigerians by creating income-generating opportunities for unemployed Nigerians and increase streams of income for employed Nigerians thereby facilitating business in both the rural and urban parts of Nigeria.

“This activation by Quickteller Paypoint is looking to onboard new agents on the Quickteller Paypoint platform. By so doing, we are not only empowering Nigerians to earn income, we are also providing them with a platform with which they are able to provide meaningful services to their communities and eventually grow to employ and empower others,’’ he said.

The recruited agents and other potential agents are onboarded by registering on the Quickteller Paypoint platform. Required documentations include; passport photograph, recent utility bill (electricity, waste or water bill) that shows the location, a valid ID card (National ID, Voter’s card, driver’s license or international passport) and business registration documents (if the business name is CAC registered).

After registration, the agent is required to fund his/her wallet with at least ₦1000, this qualifies him/her for a free android POS and starter kit. The starter kit contains free visibility banner, power bank and daily journal to document transactions.

In addition, Quickteller agents enjoy competitive commissions and stimulating incentives such as travel opportunities, trainings, business support etc. helping them grow and scale their businesses faster.

Quickteller Paypoint platform is a service of Interswitch Group enabled to support the financial inclusion agenda of the federal government. Currently, Quickteller Paypoint has over 35,000 agents spread across the country.

Quickteller Paypoint is the trade name for Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS) Agent locations. It is a one-stop-shop robust consumer service platform for convenient airtime recharge, funds transfer and bill payment.