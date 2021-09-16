fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Quickteller Paypoint Empowers Nigerians, Recruit More Agents To Grow Economy

September 16, 20210165
Quickteller Paypoint Empowers Nigerians, Recruit More Agents To Grow Economy

Quickteller Paypoint, a service under Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has continued to live up to its commitment to empower Nigerians. Recently, the brand visited several locations in Lagos – Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah to recruit more Quickteller Paypoint Agents in a market activation drive targeted at cities across Nigeria. While four locations; Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah have been activated, there will be other activations in Abuja next week.

The objective of the market activation is to recruit new agents who will be gainfully engaged and empowered to generate income, provide financial services and grow to empower others subsequently. The activation also seeks to increase digital payment touchpoints for Nigerians where they can easily carry out regular financial transactions such as bill payment, funds transfer, cash deposits, cash withdrawals, account opening, insurance and airtime recharge etc.

Speaking on the market activation, Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Growth Marketing, Merchant and Ecosystem at Interswitch stated that the ongoing agent recruitment further demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhance Nigeria’s access to financial services.

READ ALSO: Kia Partners CIBN 14th Bankers’ Conference, Commended For Its Contribution Towards Nigeria’s Industrialization

He added that: “Quickteller Paypoint is designed to empower Nigerians by creating income-generating opportunities for unemployed Nigerians and increase streams of income for employed Nigerians thereby facilitating business in both the rural and urban parts of Nigeria.  

“This activation by Quickteller Paypoint is looking to onboard new agents on the Quickteller Paypoint platform. By so doing, we are not only empowering Nigerians to earn income, we are also providing them with a platform with which they are able to provide meaningful services to their communities and eventually grow to employ and empower others,’’ he said.

The recruited agents and other potential agents are onboarded by registering on the Quickteller Paypoint platform. Required documentations include; passport photograph, recent utility bill (electricity, waste or water bill) that shows the location, a valid ID card (National ID, Voter’s card, driver’s license or international passport) and business registration documents (if the business name is CAC registered).

After registration, the agent is required to fund his/her wallet with at least ₦1000, this qualifies him/her for a free android POS and starter kit. The starter kit contains free visibility banner, power bank and daily journal to document transactions.

In addition, Quickteller agents enjoy competitive commissions and stimulating incentives such as travel opportunities, trainings, business support etc. helping them grow and scale their businesses faster.

Quickteller Paypoint platform is a service of Interswitch Group enabled to support the financial inclusion agenda of the federal government. Currently, Quickteller Paypoint has over 35,000 agents spread across the country.

Quickteller Paypoint is the trade name for Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS) Agent locations. It is a one-stop-shop robust consumer service platform for convenient airtime recharge, funds transfer and bill payment.

About Author

Quickteller Paypoint Empowers Nigerians, Recruit More Agents To Grow Economy
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Senate Rejects $434.7m Request For Road Repairs COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
February 14, 20210352

FG Extends Re-Opening Of Third Mainland Bridge

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has extended the ongoing repair work on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for another two weeks. The Minister of Works and Housing,
Read More
Yam Production AGRIC BUSINESSNEWSLETTER
September 7, 20200376

NABDA Eyes Industrialization of Yam Production

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) says it plans to industrialise yam production in the country to ensure food security, boost job creati
Read More
September 4, 20140140

NHIS Reaccredits 15 HMOs For Healthcare Delivery

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) yesterday said it had re-accredited 15 Health Maintenance Organisation (HMOs) which had scaled the August 31 dea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.