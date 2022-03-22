Quickteller Launches New Music Talent Platform, Announces Call For Entries

March 22, 2022 327

Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform of Interswitch Group has announced the launch of its music talent hunt show called Quickteller ‘Barz and Notes’, and talented Nigerians who are songwriters and singers, interested in pursuing a music career are enjoined to send in their entries.

To be a part of the maiden edition of the show, interested individuals need to follow just three simple steps: First, join the Quickteller community on Instagram by clicking the ‘follow’ button.

Second, share a video of yourself singing an original song; and lastly, share the video on social media using the hashtags #QuicktellerBANTS and #QTBarzAndNotes.

The criteria for selection will include originality, vocals, style/genre of music, creativity, flexibility, willingness to evolve, and the ability to leverage on value.

The show, which will run for six (6) weeks, will serve as a platform for aspiring music artistes to explore their passion for music and receive hands-on, dedicated guidance from industry experts such as Speroachbeatz, Yung Willis, Rexxiepondabeat, Gospelondebeatz, and P Prime.

These tested music producers will shape the sounds and lyrics for the music creatives from start to finish.

Viewers can be a part of the journey, too, as the program will be streamed on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, where episodes can be played and replayed for the viewing pleasure of the audience.

Quickteller Barz and Notes was conceived to boost the music career of aspiring artists by providing them a platform to showcase their talents, share insights into the workings of the music business, coach them on personal branding as artists, music production, marketing, among other useful experiences that will boost the career of the participating individuals.

The music show is not a competition but a music production boot camp that has been designed to boost collaboration, giving equal opportunities to the top 6 selected artistes to produce an album and build healthy careers in the music business, setting the show apart from other existing music talent shows.

The Quickteller Barz and Notes music show will provide a breakdown of the process of making music, making it an open-source, on-air affair for both the housemates and the participating viewers, who may also be interested in the music production process.

This demystification of the music process was highlighted by the Brand Manager, Quickteller, Group Marketing, and Corporate Communications, Interswitch, Priscilla Iyari.

She said that the show was created to provide an insight to individuals on how everyday people can launch a sustainable music career, and then go on to become superstars.

Iyari also noted that Quickteller is committed to providing ample support to the creative industry, in Africa, helping more Africans discover and explore their various passion points within the creative field while providing an enabling platform to make that possible.

Also speaking on the show was the Group Head, Brands & Communications, Group Marketing, and Corporate Communications, Interswitch, Tomijogun Ogunlesi, who added, “We have had this initiative in the works for a while now, and we are excited to finally unravel this to the world.

“With Quickteller Barz and Notes, we are showcasing Talents and the process of creating their original songs. Our hope is to show the world the process of music-making, what it entails, and how best to optimize opportunities in the industry.

“To make this possible, we have partnered with a number of notable names in the music business in Africa who will be working alongside the successful participants, delivering valuable insights and providing support along their journey on the show. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to use this opportunity to send in their entries to partake in the show.”

Quickteller has a long history of supporting the Nigerian and African creative industry, with a specific affinity for music as a consumer passion point of interest.

One of its most recent efforts was the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest held in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where fifteen (15) lucky winners were selected, through a raffle draw, to watch their favourite artists perform live, while also enjoying trips around the Emirati, among other fun activities.