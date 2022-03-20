Quickteller Launches Music Platform, Announces Call For Entries

March 20, 2022 166

Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, has announced the launch of its music talent hunt show called Quickteller Bars and Notes, and everyone interested in pursuing a music career is forbidden to send in their entries. Entries will close on March 28, 2022.

To be a part of the maiden edition of the show, interested individuals need to follow just three simple steps. First, join the Quickteller community on Instagram by clicking the ‘follow’ button. Second, share a video of yourself singing an original song; and lastly, share the video using the #QuicktellerBANTS and #QuicktellerBarzAndNotes hashtags.

The criteria for selection will include originality, vocals, social following, style/genre of music, creativity, flexibility, willingness to evolve, and the ability to leverage on value.

The show, which will run for five weeks, will serve as a platform for aspiring music artists to explore their passion for music and receive hands-on, dedicated guidance from industry experts such as Speroachbeatz, Yung Willis, Rexxiepondabeat, Gospelondebeatz, and P Prime. These tested music producers will shape the sounds and lyrics for the music creatives from start to finish.

Viewers can be a part of the journey, too, as the program will be streamed on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, where episodes can be played and replayed for the viewing pleasure of the audience.

Quickteller Bars and Notes was conceived to boost the music career of aspiring artistes by providing them with insights into the workings of the music business, personal branding as artists, music production, marketing, among other useful experiences that will boost the career of the participating individuals.

The music show is not a competition but a music production boot camp that has been designed to give equal opportunities to selected artistes to produce an album and build healthy careers in the music business, setting the show apart from other existing music talent shows.

The Quickteller Bars and Notes music show will provide a breakdown of the process of making music, making it an open-source, on-air affair for both the housemates and the participating viewers, who may also be interested in the music production process.

This demystification of the music process was highlighted by Priscilla Iyari, Brand Manager, Quickteller Group Marketing & Corporate Communications at Interswitch. She said that the show was created to provide enlightenment to individuals on how to launch a sustainable music career.

Iyari also noted that the support for the creative industry, especially in Nigeria, remained a commitment of Quickteller, helping more Nigerians discover and explore their various passion within the creative field, while providing an enabling platform to make that possible.

Also speaking on the show was Tomijogun Ogunlesi, Group Head, Brands & Communications, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch, who added, “We have been sitting on this idea for a while now, and we are excited to be finally sharing it with the world. With Quickteller Bars and Notes, our hope is to show the world the process of music-making, what it entails, and how best to optimize opportunities in the industry.

“To make this possible, we have partnered with a number of notable names in the music business who will be working alongside the successful participants, delivering valuable insights and providing support along their journey on the show. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to use this opportunity to send in their entries to partake in the show.”

Quickteller has a long history of supporting the Nigerian and African creative industry. One of its most recent efforts was the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest held in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where 15 lucky winners were selected, through a raffle draw, to watch their favourite artists perform live, while also enjoying trips around the Emirati, among other fun activities.