Quickteller Highlights Practical Business Strategies For SMEs To Thrive

August 13, 2021 150

As businesses seek to overcome the post-COVID challenges affecting them, Quickteller Business, a leading payment platform focused on empowering businesses of all sizes facilitate payments and manage transactions from anywhere in the world, has said it will continue to provide support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through various value propositions that are designed to drive growth for the sector.

The firm made this known during the SME event hosted by Nelly Agbogu popularly known as Naijabrandchick and Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze the promoter of the Accountinghub on Instagram.

The event themed “LET’S TALK: YOUR BUSINESS & SALES” was held in Lagos. The SME event was sponsored by Quickteller Business.

In his opening remarks, Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Growth Marketing, Merchant and Ecosystem, enumerated practical business strategies and skills needed for SMEs to increase their revenues.

He said SMEs must leverage partnership, innovative solutions and viable financial products to drive the growth of their businesses.

Akanbi continues, “The SME sector is fundamental to driving the economic development of any nation, critical skills such as business management, bookkeeping and basic accounting processes are necessary for SMEs to stay abreast and scale.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Cases Not Threatening Enough For A Lockdown – FG

This is why Quickteller Business is in partnership with impactful initiatives such as this event to avail SMEs the opportunity to learn and grow their businesses efficiently.”

He noted that Quickteller Business is committed to building capacity and supporting SMEs across the country.

He urged SMEs to take advantage of all the offerings on the Quickteller Business platform, explaining that the integrated platform is designed to help them better navigate the challenges around payments collections which invariably allows them focus on their core businesses, with their diverse transaction requirements taken care of through the versatile platform.

Some of the offerings he urged the SMEs to leverage on the Quickteller Business platform include; escrow services, split settlement, pay with USSD, International acceptance on POS, Quickteller mobile app and ubiquitous android terminals among others.

He stressed on the need for SMEs to have financial discipline as this will save costs and increase their bottom line.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, founder, Accountinghub.ng, educated the participants on the strategies on how to increase their sales in the next six months. She also expressed her gratitude to Quickteller Business for sponsoring the event.

She emphasized the inherent value in the synergy between the three brands at the event. She explained that while Nelly (Naijabrandchick) teaches online marketing, Chioma (Accountinghub) teaches general business management while Interswitch powers collection payment and requisite technology.

She enthused that the Let’s Talk Business event is an amazing collaborative initiative for small businesses to leverage for growth.

Chioma and Nelly, the organisers of the SME event, recently took a tour around major cities in Nigeria to teach SMEs business strategies how they can increase their revenues and grow their businesses.

Together, they have taught over 1,600 people in Port Harcourt, Uyo, Benin and Abuja. The Lagos event was the last in the series with over 2,000 people in attendance.