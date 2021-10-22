Quickteller Engages Consumers Through Series Of Music, Entertainment Activation

October 22, 2021 36

In staying true to its commitment of facilitating seamless everyday payments, enabling commerce and supporting the lifestyle aspirations of consumers across Africa, Quickteller, the leading consumer payment and lifestyle ecosystem powered by Interswitch has announced the finalization of a series of music-oriented entertainment partnerships and passion-point activations in the build-up to this year’s festive season.

The partnership announcement features the sponsorship of some premium musical concerts which include the Alternate Sound 5.0 Concert and the Interswitch One Music Africa Fest of which Interswitch has been headline sponsor since 2019.

These sponsorships are part of Quickteller’s commitment towards supporting value realization for the domestic music industry, whilst tapping into viable consumer passion points to create engaging brand experiences for its target audiences.

These landmark events which have evolved to become viable platforms for active consumer engagement, while connecting musicians to their fans and other music lovers share similar intentions with Quickteller which through the years has itself become a reliable platform enabling seamless and convenient everyday payments while connecting consumers and merchants.

Quickteller will be sponsoring the Alternate Sound Concert for the first time, while its sponsorship of the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest Series is being renewed for another year following the successful outing of the first sponsorship in 2019.

The sponsorship is borne out of the company’s belief that Africa’s music industry has the resonance and credibility to connect Africa to the wider world and shape positive narratives of the continent, in alignment with Interswitch’s vision of a prosperous Africa, driven by the seamless exchange of value and commerce, which is achievable through platforms such as music and entertainment

Commenting on the partnerships, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing & Communication at Interswitch stated that “While these partnerships encapsulate our commitment to support the Nigerian music and promote African music, it is also an opportunity for us to reward our loyal Quickteller users and bring them closer to their identified passion-points. With these partnerships, we are sustaining the growth of the industry while actively engaging Quickteller’s audience and availing them privileged access to their passion and their favourite artists.”

She further asserted that “Both events are world-class events through which we’ll be showcasing African artistes, their electrifying talent and the rich repertoire of various African music genres across the world and we are excited to be leveraging these platforms to reward our loyal customers with unforgettable experiences.”

The Alternate Sound concert which is in its fifth year and tagged Sound therapy, provides a combination of live music, artiste performances, dance, fashion runway shows, art and DJ mixes all designed to deliver a therapeutic experience. The event is scheduled to hold on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Also, Interswitch One Africa Music Fest known for projecting Africa’s rich music and cultural heritage to the international community holds a series of annual events in three countries; the UK, USA and UAE. The USA event was held at the Coney Island Amphitheater, New York on Friday, October 1st, 2021 and the final event for this year is scheduled for Dubai from November 22-28, 2021.

With the sponsorship of both events, Quickteller avails its customers’ unparalleled advantage to be part of the events. They can buy their tickets through Interswitch’s Quickteller platform and participate in promos that reward them with incredible gifts, experiences and a chance to win all-expenses-paid trips to Dubai courtesy of Interswitch.

Previous editions of the One Africa Music Fest have featured artists such as; Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tekno and Flavour among others. The Alternate Sound band have gone on several international and local tours in the UK, USA, Dubai, Kenya and South Africa among others.

Eromosele affirmed that Quickteller remains committed to supporting the Nigerian music industry and assures more sponsorship agreements in the near future.