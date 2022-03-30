Quickteller Develops Music Talents Through Quickteller Barz And Notes

March 30, 2022 173

Beyond talent, passion, tunes, and lyrics, the business of making music is a gamut of legislation, collaboration, and business practices. Showcasing the talents of aspiring songwriters and artistes alone is not enough to produce superstars, a proper understanding of the building blocks that make​ up​ the music ecosystem will ultimately grow the nascent careers of young artists.

To give aspiring artistes an opportunity to grow their careers in the music industry, Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, has created the Quickteller Barz and Notes music talent hunt show.

All aspiring artistes are encouraged to participate in the audition process in the ongoing call for entries that is slated to end on March 31, 2022. To join the show, music enthusiasts are to follow the following three simple steps:

· Interested participants are to follow Quickteller on Instagram

· They are expected to share a video of themselves singing an original song

· They are also required to share the video on social media, using the hashtags #QuicktellerBANTS and #QTBarzAndNotes.

The show’s structure strays from the usual. Its producers aim to develop the career of every successfully selected contestant on the show, with its ‘everybody is a winner’ format. What this means is that the final six (6) will get to create albums that will be jointly produced by prominent music producers such as Speroachbeatz, Yung Willis, Rexxiepondabeat, Gospelondebeatz, and P Prime.

Selection will be based on the originality, vocals, style/genre of music, creativity, flexibility, willingness to evolve, and the ability to leverage value as these artists are expected to put their uniqueness on display.

Besides its everybody-is-a-winner approach, the music talent show also seeks to describe the process of music production from start to finish, while providing mentorship opportunities for these artists, with the extended aim of developing their brand as individuals.

The show will run for six weeks and will be streamed on different platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, giving viewers an opportunity to be a part of the journey.

Quickteller continues to position itself as a brand that makes everything possible, supporting the creative industry in Nigeria by situating African artistes on a path that enables them to fulfill their individual goals of greatness.​