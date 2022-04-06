fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHCOVERNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Quickteller Business Unveils Smart PoS For African Businesses

April 6, 20220120

Africa’s leading payment platform, Quickteller Business, powered by Interswitch, has introduced Smart Point of Sales (POS) terminals, which will enable Small and Medium Business Enterprises (SMEs) and merchants in Africa to accept payments seamlessly and better manage their transactions.

The Smart PoS device is powered by Android Operating System and equipped with a high-voltage battery for long-lasting performance. The device has been integrated with software that enables users to carry out multiple functions as well as accept a wide range of payments, including card, electronic transfers, QR code, Verve Paycode and USSD.

With the cutting-edge features on the smart device, businesses can accept all major international cards, access business reporting tools, online and in-store storefronts, manage transaction disputes on their devices and enjoy uninterrupted network availability.

The combined use of the intelligent payment tool and the Quickteller Business platform saves time for business owners and allows them to focus on growing revenue while delivering exceptional service to their customers.

Olawale Akanbi, the Group Head, Quickteller Marketing at Interswitch Group, described the Smart PoS as an intelligent business infrastructure that serves as a backbone for enterprises, equipping them with tools for market expansion.

He said, “Our commitment to enabling businesses to remain competitive in the market inspired the introduction of Smart POS terminals that offer more features than before. The terminal is an all-in-one solution for business owners to enjoy the luxury of safe, easy and fast sales.

“As digital payments accelerate, we will continue to help enterprises better navigate the challenges around payments, inventory, ​ sales records, ​ and other day-to-day business operations.”

Akanbi reiterated Quickteller’s commitment to enabling businesses scale their services across Africa using the right technology that offers unified payment and business analytics.

The launch of Smart PoS for Quickteller Business users provides opportunities for small businesses to experience fast and easy payment coupled with financial tools on one device only.

Existing and new merchants can benefit from this game-changing payment device by signing up for their Smart PoS device here.

As a leader in payments technology in Africa, Interswitch’s dedication to developing world-class technology to make payments faster, safer and more dependable is unwavering.

2023: INEC Urges Political Parties To Lawfully Conduct Primary Election
Related tags :

About Author

Quickteller Business Unveils Smart PoS For African Businesses
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

FG Working To Recover Over $4bn Owed NDDC - Akpabio COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
August 20, 20210595

FG Working To Recover Over $4bn Owed NDDC – Akpabio

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Efforts to recover the more than $4 billion owed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is underway, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Ak
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTER
February 4, 20190402

Tinubu Intervenes in Rift between Ambode, Lawmakers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday finally put the impeachment saga which had dominated the polity in the la
Read More
Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 14, 20170258

Naira Closes Flat at N367/$ at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira, on Friday, August 11, surged at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market. At the black market, the local currency cl
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.