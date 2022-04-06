Quickteller Business Unveils Smart PoS For African Businesses

April 6, 2022 120

Africa’s leading payment platform, Quickteller Business, powered by Interswitch, has introduced Smart Point of Sales (POS) terminals, which will enable Small and Medium Business Enterprises (SMEs) and merchants in Africa to accept payments seamlessly and better manage their transactions.

The Smart PoS device is powered by Android Operating System and equipped with a high-voltage battery for long-lasting performance. The device has been integrated with software that enables users to carry out multiple functions as well as accept a wide range of payments, including card, electronic transfers, QR code, Verve Paycode and USSD.

With the cutting-edge features on the smart device, businesses can accept all major international cards, access business reporting tools, online and in-store storefronts, manage transaction disputes on their devices and enjoy uninterrupted network availability.

The combined use of the intelligent payment tool and the Quickteller Business platform saves time for business owners and allows them to focus on growing revenue while delivering exceptional service to their customers.

Olawale Akanbi, the Group Head, Quickteller Marketing at Interswitch Group, described the Smart PoS as an intelligent business infrastructure that serves as a backbone for enterprises, equipping them with tools for market expansion.

He said, “Our commitment to enabling businesses to remain competitive in the market inspired the introduction of Smart POS terminals that offer more features than before. The terminal is an all-in-one solution for business owners to enjoy the luxury of safe, easy and fast sales.

“As digital payments accelerate, we will continue to help enterprises better navigate the challenges around payments, inventory, ​ sales records, ​ and other day-to-day business operations.”

Akanbi reiterated Quickteller’s commitment to enabling businesses scale their services across Africa using the right technology that offers unified payment and business analytics.

The launch of Smart PoS for Quickteller Business users provides opportunities for small businesses to experience fast and easy payment coupled with financial tools on one device only.

Existing and new merchants can benefit from this game-changing payment device by signing up for their Smart PoS device here.

As a leader in payments technology in Africa, Interswitch’s dedication to developing world-class technology to make payments faster, safer and more dependable is unwavering.