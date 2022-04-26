Quickteller Barz and Notes: Finalists Embark On Radio Tour

April 26, 2022 218

The soon-to-be hitmakers have hit the ground running on their songs and have kickstarted a radio tour. The journey to stardom has practically begun for the six finalists of the Quickteller Barz and Notes music talent show created by Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch.

The tour began at the Beat99.9 FM station on Friday, where Nigerians were introduced to these music sensations. They were in the company of the Brand Manager, Quickteller, Priscilla Iyari, who further shared details on what the show was about and what viewers were to expect from the ‘Barz and Notes’ show with a difference.

Why is the show any different, you ask? Well, in case you haven’t been updated, the Quickteller Barz and Notes talent show will not take the same format as the other shows out there. In the case of Quickteller Barz and Notes, all selected participants are winners and not direct competitors, but rather collaborators in producing an Extended Play (EP) album.

This EP will be distributed to various streaming platforms, including your favourites such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The tour didn’t end at Beat FM. The participants made a quick stop at Smooth FM 98.1 on that same day. There, the rising artistes explained their journies, their goals, and expectations. Assisting the contestants along their journies to becoming superstars while in the production camp are esteemed music producers.

These producers include Sess, Yung Willis, Seyi Keyz, P Prime, and Blaise. They will be guiding these artistes and will all collaborate to assist these talents to create hit songs, throughout the scheduled production camp. Besides that, they will also be showing these up-and-coming acts how to navigate the maze that is the music business, especially as it concerns the Nigerian ecosystem.

One of the major aims of the show is to deconstruct the music business to make it easier for not just the artistes to follow and apply in their individual careers, but also for the audience that will be following the talent show from home.

For everyone who wants to watch the show, they can do that on the video streaming platforms such as YouTube, and the social media platform, Facebook.