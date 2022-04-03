fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSEVENTSNEWSLETTER

Quickteller And Music: Talent Hunt, DJ Partnership

April 3, 202201215

Over the years, Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments solution platform, powered by Interswitch, has become synonymous with fun; going beyond its foundation as just a payment platform, thrilling customers and Nigerians as a whole with exciting music shows and events.

This time, Quickteller, in partnership with Kaywise Entertainment Promotions, treated its customers to electrifying performances at the DJ Kaywise Joor Party held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The open-to-all event, organised by one of Nigeria’s prominent disc jockeys, DJ Kaywise, is an annual tradition of giving back to beloved fans who have been the bedrock of the DJ’s career growth through the years.

And identifying with the spirit of reward is Quickteller, with a history of appreciating customers through special promotions, making it even bigger.

The partnership comes with no surprise as Quickteller continues to provide solutions in the music industry with initiatives such as Quickteller Barz and Notes, a show where aspiring music artists will be taught the workings of the music industry while receiving guidance from industry experts with the overarching goal of producing an Extended Play album.

According to the producers of the music talent hunt show, Quickteller Barz and Notes stands out from other talent hunt shows with its “everyone is a winner” setup, where all six successfully selected participants will, at the end of the show, have complete Extended Plays (EPs) and be given a platform to showcase their talents.

Quickteller remains a lifestyle brand that supports and fulfills the passion of customers and the Nigerian public. This is highlighted in its continuous support of creatives, especially the music industry, in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria.

The company’s support of the Joor Party is a restatement of its desire to support Nigerian creatives, keeping the flame burning and bringing Nigerians closer to their favourite acts.

Music lovers at the Joor party bopped to familiar tunes and were thrilled with new ones, as up-and-coming music artists across music genres also featured on the stage, delivering mind-blowing performances, leaving the crowd wanting more.

The previous year’s event saw some of Nigeria’s finest artists such as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Burna Boy, among others, headline the show, keeping the crowd engaged with their electrifying performances.

This year’s event was no less impressive, as music enthusiasts were brought closer to their favourite artistes and introduced to new ones, enjoying live, sensational performances.

Pension Funds Investment In Real Estate, Infrastructure Will Grow Assets – Ojumu

About Author

Quickteller And Music: Talent Hunt, DJ Partnership
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 10, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 28, 20210648

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 28, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, April 2021. EFCC Warns Against Trading In Bitcoin, Forex The Economic and
Read More
Bala Usman Denies Exempting Dangote Group From Paying Statutory Charges COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
January 3, 20200481

NPA Commences Payment of Severance Benefits to Sacked Employees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commenced the payment of severance benefits to tally clerks and onboard security men who were sacked from the port re
Read More
Nigerian Govt Extends Special Public Works Programme COVERJOBSNEWSNEWSLETTER
August 18, 202101022

Nigerian Govt Extends Special Public Works Programme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Government has approved the extension of the Special Public Works (SPW) programme after the completion of the first phase of the initiative. Th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.