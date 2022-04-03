Quickteller And Music: Talent Hunt, DJ Partnership

April 3, 2022 1215

Over the years, Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments solution platform, powered by Interswitch, has become synonymous with fun; going beyond its foundation as just a payment platform, thrilling customers and Nigerians as a whole with exciting music shows and events.

This time, Quickteller, in partnership with Kaywise Entertainment Promotions, treated its customers to electrifying performances at the DJ Kaywise Joor Party held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The open-to-all event, organised by one of Nigeria’s prominent disc jockeys, DJ Kaywise, is an annual tradition of giving back to beloved fans who have been the bedrock of the DJ’s career growth through the years.

And identifying with the spirit of reward is Quickteller, with a history of appreciating customers through special promotions, making it even bigger.

The partnership comes with no surprise as Quickteller continues to provide solutions in the music industry with initiatives such as Quickteller Barz and Notes, a show where aspiring music artists will be taught the workings of the music industry while receiving guidance from industry experts with the overarching goal of producing an Extended Play album.

According to the producers of the music talent hunt show, Quickteller Barz and Notes stands out from other talent hunt shows with its “everyone is a winner” setup, where all six successfully selected participants will, at the end of the show, have complete Extended Plays (EPs) and be given a platform to showcase their talents.

Quickteller remains a lifestyle brand that supports and fulfills the passion of customers and the Nigerian public. This is highlighted in its continuous support of creatives, especially the music industry, in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria.

The company’s support of the Joor Party is a restatement of its desire to support Nigerian creatives, keeping the flame burning and bringing Nigerians closer to their favourite acts.

Music lovers at the Joor party bopped to familiar tunes and were thrilled with new ones, as up-and-coming music artists across music genres also featured on the stage, delivering mind-blowing performances, leaving the crowd wanting more.

The previous year’s event saw some of Nigeria’s finest artists such as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Burna Boy, among others, headline the show, keeping the crowd engaged with their electrifying performances.

This year’s event was no less impressive, as music enthusiasts were brought closer to their favourite artistes and introduced to new ones, enjoying live, sensational performances.