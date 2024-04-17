Questions Arise Over Tinuade Sanda’s Academic Credentials Amid Leadership Controversy

The dismissal of Tinuade Sanda, former CEO of a major electricity distribution company (Disco) in Nigeria’s southwest region, has ignited a firestorm of scrutiny surrounding the authenticity of her academic qualifications, casting doubt on corporate integrity within the Nigerian business community.

Sanda’s rapid rise to the top echelons of the Disco was accompanied by claims of academic achievements, notably an MBA in Strategic Planning allegedly obtained from the esteemed University of Edinburgh in Scotland. However, a thorough investigation by the university revealed no such program, throwing Sanda’s educational background into question. Further inconsistencies emerged regarding her purported undergraduate degree from Harvard Business School, renowned for offering exclusively graduate-level programs. Most disconcertingly, Sanda’s assertion of holding a Doctor of Philosophy in Financial Management and Entrepreneurship from ICON University in the Republic of Benin was debunked amidst scrutiny of the institution’s credibility. The questionable credentials from ICON University’s website, rife with grammatical errors and dubious accreditations, failed to provide substantive evidence of Sanda’s academic pursuits.

The exposure of Sanda’s dubious credentials has raised significant concerns regarding her suitability for leadership roles and has prompted a broader reflection on the effectiveness of due diligence processes in corporate appointments. Investigations have unearthed alarming trends in Benin, where institutions allegedly fabricate academic qualifications. Sanda’s association with such suspect credentials calls into question her judgment and reveals potential shortcomings in corporate vetting procedures.

Further complicating matters, a November 2022 letter from Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) expressed reservations about Sanda’s competence and emotional maturity to lead the Disco. If proven false, Sanda’s embellished academic record not only tarnishes her reputation but also undermines her credibility as a mentor, particularly to young women aspiring to leadership positions.

Sanda’s trajectory, marred by questionable qualifications, underscores the critical need for robust executive verification mechanisms to ensure appointments are grounded in merit and integrity. Her saga serves as a stark reminder of the imperative of ethical conduct and transparency in corporate governance. As stakeholders grapple with the fallout, it triggers a broader discourse on the standards of integrity expected from leaders entrusted with pivotal roles in Nigeria’s business landscape.