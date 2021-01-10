Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine – Buckingham Palace

January 10, 2021 11

The Queen of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip on Saturday received COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace revealed this as the country has recorded over three million cases.

A source told the domestic Press Association news agency that the 94-year-old queen and Philip, 99, were given the injections at Windsor Castle by a royal household doctor.

“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have received COVID-19 vaccinations,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said, in a rare public comment on the private health matters of the long-serving monarch.

It was gathered that the queen made information public to prevent inaccuracies and speculation.

The spokesman however, revealed no further details about the vaccinations.

Queen Elizabeth and Philip have spent much of the pandemic in self-isolation at Windsor because of their advanced age, and this year cancelled their traditional family Christmas at her Sandringham estate in eastern England.

READ ALSO: NIN Compulsory For Vehicle Registration From April – FRSC

More than 1.5 million people in Britain have so far received virus jabs, as the biggest immunisation programme in its history ramps up with priority given to the elderly, their carers and health workers.

The country, which has so far begun administering two types of approved vaccines, is racing to inoculate as many people as possible as a coronavirus variant pushes infections and deaths to unprecedented levels.

Britain on Saturday passed the grim milestone of three million cases during the pandemic, after the government announced another 59,937 new cases.

It also recorded another 1,035 fatalities from the virus, taking the total death toll to 80,868, one of the highest in Europe alongside Italy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a third stay-at-home order at the start of the week as cases continue to spiral since Christmas.