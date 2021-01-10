fbpx
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine – Buckingham Palace

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine – Buckingham Palace

January 10, 2021011
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine - Buckingham Palace

The Queen of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip on Saturday received COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace revealed this as the country has recorded over three million cases.

A source told the domestic Press Association news agency that the 94-year-old queen and Philip, 99, were given the injections at Windsor Castle by a royal household doctor.

“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have received COVID-19 vaccinations,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said, in a rare public comment on the private health matters of the long-serving monarch.

It was gathered that the queen made information public to prevent inaccuracies and speculation.

The spokesman however, revealed no further details about the vaccinations.

Queen Elizabeth and Philip have spent much of the pandemic in self-isolation at Windsor because of their advanced age, and this year cancelled their traditional family Christmas at her Sandringham estate in eastern England.

READ ALSO: NIN Compulsory For Vehicle Registration From April – FRSC

More than 1.5 million people in Britain have so far received virus jabs, as the biggest immunisation programme in its history ramps up with priority given to the elderly, their carers and health workers.

The country, which has so far begun administering two types of approved vaccines, is racing to inoculate as many people as possible as a coronavirus variant pushes infections and deaths to unprecedented levels.

Britain on Saturday passed the grim milestone of three million cases during the pandemic, after the government announced another 59,937 new cases.

It also recorded another 1,035 fatalities from the virus, taking the total death toll to 80,868, one of the highest in Europe alongside Italy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a third stay-at-home order at the start of the week as cases continue to spiral since Christmas.

About Author

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine – Buckingham Palace
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONAL
September 4, 2018045

JD.com CEO Richard Liu’s Rags to $45 billion Tale

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com is often overshadowed by its bigger rival Alibaba. Now it’s in the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Richard Liu, the billionaire founder and CEO of J
Read More
MTN Nigeria IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
January 1, 2018049

MTN Assigns $231million Long Dated Loan to IHS Holding

Mobile communications infrastructure company, IHS Holding Ltd, has secured a credit facility of $231 million from South-Africa owned telecommunications company, MTN Group. The facility was given to HI
Read More
November 30, 2015073

Port Harcourt Refinery Resumes Operations

  Port Harcourt Refining Company,PHRC, Limited will this week resume all its process in a move to shore up fuel supply in the country. The development follows the completion of repair work at the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon