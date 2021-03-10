fbpx
Queen Elizabeth II Speaks On Meghan, Harry Revelations

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Queen Elizabeth II Speaks On Meghan, Harry Revelations

March 10, 20210138
Queen Elizabeth II Speaks On Meghan, Harry Revelations

After the sit-down interview with Oprah, Queen Elizabeth II has addressed claims of racism experienced by Meghan at the hands of some members of the Royal Family.

Actress and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, alongside her husband Harry, sat down with veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey to discuss life as royalties.

During the interview, Meghan claimed that she was subject to nuanced racist encounters with members of the Royal Family, as she was questioned about the skin colour of her baby.

She had also revealed that the experiences had taken a toll on her mental health.

READ ALSO: Spotify Opens Up Spots For Advertising On Its Platform In Nigeria

Meghan said that she had contemplated suicide, as she thought that “it would have solved everything for everyone.”

Responding to the revelation, the Queen, in a statement, said that it “saddened” the whole family to learn of the struggles of Meghan and her husband Harry.

She restated the family’s love for the pair including their son Archie.

The Queen said, “Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

About Author

Queen Elizabeth II Speaks On Meghan, Harry Revelations
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

African Union COVERINTERNATIONAL
June 13, 2019078

African Union Expresses Optimism on Nigeria Signing AfCTA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The African Union (AU) says it is optimistic that Nigeria will sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which came into force on May 30.
Read More
Obama Campaigns With Biden INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
November 2, 20200618

Obama Campaigns With Biden in Michigan Ahead of US Presidential Election

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Calling Joe Biden his “brother”, Barack Obama on Saturday accused Donald Trump of failing to take the coronavirus pandemic and the presidency seriously, as
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 1, 2018072

Facebook Identifies, Bans Pages Suspected Will Interfere with Mid-term US Elections

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Facebook says it has removed 32 accounts and pages believed to have been set up to influence the mid-term US elections in November. It said it was in the &#
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.