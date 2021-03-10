Queen Elizabeth II Speaks On Meghan, Harry Revelations

March 10, 2021 138

After the sit-down interview with Oprah, Queen Elizabeth II has addressed claims of racism experienced by Meghan at the hands of some members of the Royal Family.

Actress and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, alongside her husband Harry, sat down with veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey to discuss life as royalties.

During the interview, Meghan claimed that she was subject to nuanced racist encounters with members of the Royal Family, as she was questioned about the skin colour of her baby.

She had also revealed that the experiences had taken a toll on her mental health.

Meghan said that she had contemplated suicide, as she thought that “it would have solved everything for everyone.”

Responding to the revelation, the Queen, in a statement, said that it “saddened” the whole family to learn of the struggles of Meghan and her husband Harry.

She restated the family’s love for the pair including their son Archie.

The Queen said, “Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”