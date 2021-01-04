fbpx
Q3: N217bn Invested In Real Estate – PenCom

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Uncategorized

Q3: N217bn Invested In Real Estate – PenCom

January 4, 20210280
Q3: N217bn Invested In Real Estate - PenCom

The sum of N217.58 billion has been infused into the real estate sector by the Pension Fund Administrators, as disclosed by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), for the month of September 2020.

This disclosure by the commission was contained in its Q3 report for 2020, adding that infrastructure got a total of N54 billion.

The commission stated that lands upon which any real estate investment is located will be owned by the CPFA/AES, and that it can be acquired either by “outright purchase or a leasehold agreement”.

It stated, “The parcel of land upon which any direct real estate investment is situated shall be fully owned by the CPFA/AES, either by outright purchase or a leasehold agreement.

READ ALSO: How To Apply For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

“Where a CPFA/AES is a DBS, it shall be fully funded based on the latest actuarial valuation report at the time of purchase or commencement of development of the property.

“Any actuarially determined deficit must be met within the 90 days prescribed by the Pension Reform Act or under a funding arrangement as may be approved by the commission.

“The value of the property at purchase or estimated cost to completion shall be such that the total exposure of the fund would still be within the portfolio limit stated in the internal investment guidelines/policy of the CPFA/AES, approved by the commission.”

About Author

Q3: N217bn Invested In Real Estate – PenCom
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

August 9, 2013061

Castle recap by Donna Kauffman Get your freak face on

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet ut et voluptates repudiandae sint et molestiae non recusandae. Itaque earum rerum hic tenetur a sapiente delec
Read More
November 13, 2014018

Total Constructs Two Major Pipelines To Boost Gas Commercialization In Nigeria

Oil giant, Total Exploration and Production (E&P) Nigeria has flagged off the construction of two major gas pipelines to boost commercialization in the country. The projects are the 50km Northern
Read More
February 4, 2014024

Groups to Launch Campaign for Standardisation of Cement

A coalition of civil society groups and professional bodies in the construction industry is set to launch a major campaign for the standardisation of cement production and importation. Specifically, t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon