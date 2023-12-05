PwC Selects Mohamed Kande As Next Global Chair

The Global Board of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL) today announced that Mohamed Kande has been selected as the next Chair of the PwC Network. His four-year term, which has been ratified by PwC’s worldwide network of member firms, will commence on 1 July 2024.

Mr. Kande, who has worked at PwC since 2011, is a member of PwC’s Global Leadership Team and has served as Global Advisory Leader since 2019. In addition, he serves as the co-leader of US Consulting Solutions. Mohamed has previously held various multi-territory leadership roles and been responsible for helping our global stakeholders and clients solve their most complex problems.

Mohamed has over 32 years of professional services experience and brings a wealth of multi-industry and multi-disciplinary experience. He is a licensed CPA, holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and earned an MS in electrical engineering from the University of Montreal and a diplôme d’ingénieur in electrical engineering from Ecole Supérieure d’Ingénieurs en Génie Electrique in France.

Lisa Sawicki, PwC Network Governance Board Chair, said:

“Mohamed is a purpose-led leader with broad multidisciplinary experience and will bring tremendous insights and perspective to the role of Global Chair. He is committed to implementing our global strategy, our multidisciplinary operating model and collaborating closely with our partners and people to help our clients and stakeholders build trust and drive sustained outcomes. Mohamed’s global experience, commitment to diversity and inclusion and understanding of cutting-edge technologies make him the ideal Chair to guide PwC into the future.”

Mohamed Kande, PwC Global Chair-elect, said:

“It is a great honour to be selected as the next Global Chair of the PwC Network as we enter our 175th year in business. I look forward to working with my colleagues around the world as we continue to help our clients and stakeholders build trust, deliver quality and drive sustained outcomes. That said, the world is changing quickly and the needs of our clients, our people and the communities we live in are also changing. I am extremely confident that PwC has the right strategy, the right multidisciplinary operating model and the right values in place to help our clients through these challenges and opportunities. I look forward to building on those in the next four years.”

Mr Kande will succeed Bob Moritz, who has served as Global Chair since 2016. Bob will retire at the end of his term on 30 June 2024, concluding a four decade career at PwC.

Lisa Sawicki, PwC Network Governance Board Chair, added:

“I want to thank Bob for all he has achieved, and will continue to achieve, in his role as Global Chair. In addition to driving PwC’s strategy, Bob has been committed to our people and exemplifies PwC values every day. As Chair, he has been a champion for diversity & inclusion, stakeholder capitalism and is a leading voice of the business community around major societal issues such as climate and skills development.”

Bob Moritz, PwC Global Chair, said:

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this great Network as Global Chair. Having worked alongside Mohamed for over a decade, I have the utmost confidence he will continue to live our values and purpose while successfully driving the Network forward.”