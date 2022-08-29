PWAN Commences 236 Luxury Infrastructure In Abuja

A luxurious estate being built by Property World Africa Network (PWAN in Abuja’s Centenary City, the Federal Capital Territory, has started development. The 9.1-hectare Max Grove Estate is a modern community with 236 units of four to five-bedroom homes.

The Chairman of PWAN Group, Augustine Onwumere, spoke during the launching of Max Grove in Abuja and hailed the housing development as a place to conquer fears, realise goals, and live in homes that would ensure expectations were realised.

He said that whoever made a deposit for any of the buildings before the end of August 2022 would be given a saloon automobile, saying that the project will create prospects for Centenary City.

Onwumere stated that the project’s engineers, business development managers, and independent marketers would start building structures right away.

“This luxury project is being constructed to meet the expectations of those who would show interest in it and our team is to commence construction immediately,” he stated.

Ike Odenigwe, the managing director of Centenary City, claimed that the city was founded by the previous president Goodluck Jonathan in two sites in Nigeria with the goal of uniting Nigerians.

As he urged investors from all over the world to consider the city their new home, Odenigwe praised PWAN Group and pointed out that the Centenary City was a free trade zone for the advancement of economic activities in Nigeria.

Work has begun on the property, according to Baron Okwuosa, project manager for PWAN Group, as families are anticipated to be placed in their respective residences by December 2023.

He told investors that the estate will have everything needed for a comfortable atmosphere, “including adequate roads, electricity, and security.”

In the FCT, there is a proposed metropolis called Centenary City. The development is a master-planned one, and Centenary Metropolis FZE is in charge of it. It is a part of Nigeria’s aim to build the future city in the same vein as Dubai, Monaco, and Singapore.

On 1,260 hectares of undeveloped terrain, five kilometres from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and several kilometres southwest of Nigeria’s capital city, the metropolis will be completely rebuilt.