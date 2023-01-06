PVCs: INEC Moves Collection Point To Electoral Wards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has relocated the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the nation’s 8,809 registration areas/wards.

PRESS RELEASE

Devolution of Collection of Permanent Voter's Cards (PVCs) to Registration Areas (Electoral Wards). pic.twitter.com/NvMTg3l2Bg — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) January 5, 2023

The commission had set December 12, 2022 to January 22, 2023 as the collection dates for PVCs in all 774 LGAs.

INEC stated at the time that PVC collection would be devolved to the 8,809 registration areas/wards from January 6 to January 15, 2023, after which it would be returned to the LGA offices until January 22 when the process would end.

INEC has asked all eligible registrants to collect their PVCs from registration areas beginning Friday, according to a statement obtained by BizWatch Nigeria.

The statement was signed by Festus Okoye, national commissioner and chairman, information and voter committee.

“All those that applied for replacement of lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs can collect their PVCs at the Registration Area/wards during this period and the same thing applies to those that registered prior to the 2019 general election and are yet to collect their cards,” the statement reads.

“The PVCs of those that applied for transfer are available for collection in the Local Governments and Registration Areas where they intend to vote and not in the State or Local Government where they carried out the transfer.

“The Commission appreciates the patience and understanding of Nigerians who trooped to our various Local Government Offices to collect their PVCs. In making the cards available for collection, the Commission is also working to ensure that the process is simple and hitch-free for Nigerians.”

The commission also stated that the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja will serve as the national situation room and collation center for the general election in 2023.

PRESS RELEASE

National Situation Room and National Collation Centre for the 2023 General Election pic.twitter.com/LwALXYW19e — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) January 5, 2023

INEC stated that two committees have been formed as a result.

The first is the collation secretariat committee, which will be in charge of collating presidential results from the states. The committee will be chaired by INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who will be assisted by a few technical staff.

The situation room and collation center committee will be in charge of venue preparation, seating arrangements, utilities and services, security, and the accreditation of party agents, national and international observers, and the media.