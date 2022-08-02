PVC: ‘Over 8m Youths Completed Their PVC Registration’ – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that over eight million youths have recently concluded the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

The total number of Nigerians who participated in the exercise to register for a Permanent Voters Card (PVC), replacement of cards, update of information and so on are over thirty-one million.

According to the electoral commission, most of the participants/registrants were the youths.

The youths have been very active in the PVC registration process and they have also taken to the streets and social media to encourage Nigerians to get their PVC.

Below are the PVC figures compiled by the electoral commission:

Youths: 8,784,677

Fresh Registrants: 10,487,972

Completed Registration: 12,298,944

Type: Online registrants- 3,444,378 and Physical registrants- 8,854,566

Male: 6,074,078

Female: 6,224,866

PWDs: 87,083

CVR Update: Quarter 4, WK 16 as at 7am, Monday 1st August 2022.



BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the federal high court in Abuja had in June banned INEC from ending the PVC registration on June 30, 2022.

Ignore fake website – INEC

INEC has cautioned Nigerians not to fall victims to fake websites advertising voter registration.

In a statement signed by National Commissioner Festus Okoye, INEC said it has concluded its CVR exercise for the 2023 general elections.

“Barely 24 hours after the suspension of voter registration, the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to an online site urging Nigerians to enroll for ‘VOTER CARD (PVC)’ registration claiming that the Federal Government has approved individual VOTER CARD (PVC) registration online to avoid unnecessary crowd in the ‘NIMC’ CENTERS,” the statement said.

“The Commission states unequivocally that the site is not linked to the Commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises.

“The Commission is solely responsible for organizing, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organization.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to succumb to the antics of online scammers and should avoid such fake sites.

“The Commission has concluded the Continuous Voter Registration exercise nationwide and does not need to open an additional site or portal for the purposes of registration of voters.”