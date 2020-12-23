fbpx
Putin Signs Bill Granting Ex-Presidents Lifetime Immunity

INTERNATIONAL

December 23, 2020037

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia on Tuesday signed legislation that will grant former presidents lifetime immunity once they leave the office.

The bill, which was published online Tuesday, gives former presidents and their families immunity from prosecution for crimes committed during their lifetime.

They will also be exempted from questioning by police or investigators, as well as searches or arrests.

The legislation was part of constitutional amendments that were approved this summer in a nationwide vote that allows Putin who is currently 68 years old, to remain president until 2036.

Prior to the bill becoming law, former presidents were immune from prosecution only for crimes committed while in office.

Now a former president can still be stripped of immunity if accused of treason or other grave crimes and the charges are confirmed by the Supreme and Constitutional courts.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Failure To Wear Mask Can Cost Offenders One year Prison Sentence, says Sanwo-Olu

But the legislation Putin signed on Tuesday will additionally grant former presidents a lifetime seat in the Federation Council or Senate, a position that assures immunity from prosecution upon leaving the presidency.

Last month the pending bills sparked rumours that the longtime Russian leader is planning to step down because of poor health — a claim the Kremlin denied.

On Tuesday the lower house State Duma passed legislation making information about employees of Russia’s judicial system, law enforcement and regulatory and military bodies confidential.

The bill now requires Putin’s signature to become law, a step that is considered a formality.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

