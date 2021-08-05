fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSSPORTS

Puma Terminates 4-year Contract With Nigeria

August 5, 20210121
Puma Terminates 4-year Contract With Nigeria

Puma, a German sportswear manufacturing giant has terminated its four-year contract with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Puma, in the letter of termination of Sponsoring and Licensing Agreement, issued on Wednesday said, “we are referring to the licensing and sponsoring agreement signed between our company and your federation”.

“As a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and pursuant to clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement, we hereby terminate the Agreement with immediate effect.

“PUMA especially declares to be discharged from any or all obligations towards all stakeholders involved and reserves all rights against these entities and individuals,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: Opeke Links Business Intelligence To SME Survival

The termination of the deal comes amidst an alleged leadership tussle between the Ibrahim Gusau-led AFN board and that headed by the Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Dare is said to have vowed that the Nigerian Athletes will not wear the PUMA kits.

About Author

Puma Terminates 4-year Contract With Nigeria
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Pound COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
December 21, 20170133

Pound Gains 0.2%, As Traders Stay Cautious on Next Round of Brexit Talks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British Pound Sterling, on Wednesday, December 20, edged up against the dollar and euro in a quiet day of trading, with investors cautious about taking
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 14, 20170122

Oil Rises to $63.76/barrel As U.S. Crude Stocks Drop

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, December 13, as industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles, while expectations for an ex
Read More
Neymar SPORTS
June 6, 20190192

Ankle Ligament Injury Stops Neymar from 2019 Copa America

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Superstar Neymar was ruled out of the Copa America Thursday after tearing his right ankle ligament during Brazil’s 2-0 friendly win over Qatar. “
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.