Publiseer Gets Accepted Into Accelerator in New York

Africa’s digital content distribution company, Publiseer, has been accepted into the Starta Accelerator Batch 13 Spring 202 program in New York, a soft landing program designed to help international startups scale their US market presence and raise capital.

Publiseer is no newbie to accelerator programs. Some of the accelerator programs the company has participated in, in the past, include Singularity University’s Global Startup Program in Copenhagen, MIT Venture Scaling Bootcamp in Boston, ITU Magnet Accelerator Program in Istanbul, TechTribe Accelerator in South Africa, and Social & Inclusive Business Camp in France.

In an official email to the company, Starta Accelerator wrote, “We are very impressed with your company and team. We are excited about the opportunity to join as an investor and help you build the company’s future.”

Publiseer is a digital platform that helps independent and underserved African writers, musicians, filmmakers, and video game developers, typically those from low-income and disadvantaged communities, to earn above the minimum wage and live above the poverty line from the sales of their creative works.

Publiseer achieves this by helping them distribute, protect, promote and monetize their creative works worldwide, at no charge, with just a single click. The digital platform shares in the revenue it generates for these creators, which in turn goes back into helping more creators in Africa.

So far, Publiseer has helped over 7,000 African creators from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Togo earn a living as full-time professionals.