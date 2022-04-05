fbpx

Publiseer Begins Distribution Of Songs To Triller And Snapchat

April 5, 20220313

From Tuesday, Snapchat and Triller join the ranks of Publiseer’s elite list of digital music distribution channels, worldwide, alongside Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer, just to mention a few.

So, artists using Publiseer as their one-stop shop for reaching the biggest and most popular digital music retailers in the world, now have an extra reason for trusting Publiseer to help them handle their music business, while they focus on creating. 

With Publiseer, everything is made easy, including your sales performance report. Though your content is made available everywhere music is sold and streamed, Publiseer ensures that everything is reported in one place via its powerful centralized dashboard.

“Adding Triller and Snapchat to our list of music partners is something we have had in the pipeline for a long time now, and we are happy to see where this milestone takes us,” said Chidi Nwaogu, CEO at Publiseer.

Triller is a video-sharing social networking service. The service allows users to create and share short-form videos, including videos set to, or automatically synchronized to music using artificial intelligence technology.

Snapchat is a popular messaging app that lets users exchange pictures and videos (called snaps) that are meant to disappear after they’re viewed. 

Publiseer is a digital platform that helps independent and underserved African writers, musicians, filmmakers, and video game developers, typically those from low-income and disadvantaged communities, to earn above the minimum wage and live above the poverty line from the sales of their creative works.

Publiseer achieves this by helping them distribute, protect, promote and monetize their creative works worldwide, at no charge, with just a single click, and the digital platform shares in the revenue it generates for these creators, which in turn goes back into helping more creators in Africa.

Elon Musk Becomes Twitter Board Member After Acquiring Largest Stake
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

