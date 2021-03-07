fbpx
‘Public Vaccination Is A Show Of Leadership, Faith In COVID-19 Vaccine’ – Buhari

March 7, 20210107
President Muhammadu Buhari has described his decision to take the vaccine in public on Saturday as a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

President Buhari urged all state governments, as well as traditional and religious leaders to take the lead in the mobilisation effort within their environment and spheres of influence, as Nigeria launches the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

He made the plea on Saturday shortly after he took the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine jab along with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“I have received my first jab and I wish to recommend it to all eligible Nigerians, to do the same so that we can be protected from the virus,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He added, “The vaccine offers hope for a safe country, free of coronavirus.

“I similarly urge all eligible Nigerians to present themselves and be vaccinated in accordance with the order of priority already mapped out, at the various authorised designated centres only.”

President Buhari and his vice received the first shots of the vaccine in the presence of members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, and senior government officials, among others.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

