Public Servants Must Prepare For ‘The Worst’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that anyone interested in serving Nigeria must be prepared for the “worst”.

Buhari said this on Monday at a state banquet in his honor in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe, according to a statement released on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina.

Speaking about his administration’s fight against corruption, President Buhari stated that curbing the menace has been “not easy” under Nigeria’s current system.

“God has helped us to clear Boko Haram in the north-east; the economy has picked up, and some people are asking me about the achievements of my promise to fight corruption,” Buhari said.

“Well, under this system, fighting corruption is not easy. When I was in the military, as head of state, I locked up some people because the constitution says you must declare your assets, and people who couldn’t explain the differences in their assets, I locked them up. In the end, I was also locked up.

“So, if you want to serve this country, you must be prepared for the worst. But one thing that I am grateful to God for is that nobody can blackmail me.”

Buhari also stated that he has no land outside of Nigeria and that he intends to remain in the country after leaving office.

“I do not have one square inch outside Nigeria and I intend to stay in Nigeria when I retire from public office,” he said.

“As I said more than 30 years ago, we have no other country than Nigeria. We must all stay here and salvage it together.

“Between 2003 and 2019, I visited all the local government areas in this country. In 2019, when I attempted re-election, I visited every state and the number of people that came out to see who this Buhari is and was is more than what anybody can pay or force.

“So, I thank God that Nigerians understood me and I made a promise that I will serve God and Nigerians,” Buhari said.