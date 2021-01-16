Public, Private Schools In Lagos To Resume on January 18 – Ministry of Education

January 16, 2021 42

The Lagos State government on Friday reiterated that public and private schools below tertiary level are to resume on Monday, January 18, 2021.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the state’s Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

“This affirmation was made today by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo while noting that this is in line with the Federal Government’s resolution after reaching a consensus with relevant stakeholders,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: NYSC Releases 2020 Batch B Stream 2 Deployment List

“Welcoming all to a happy and successful new academic term, Adefisayo urges students and members of staff to stay safe and adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines, adding that schools must provide soap, wash hand basin, alcoholic hand sanitizers, thermometers, and other essential items in public and private schools across the State. She stressed that washing of hands, wearing of face masks, and maintenance of social distancing must be adhered to in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

“She, however, reiterated her earlier advice that all schools must ensure strict compliance with subsisting COVID-19 requirements for school’s resumption. She further disclosed that administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the guidelines for school’s re-opening in their respective schools as the State’s Office of Education Quality Assurance Team will be on the ground to monitor situations in all schools across the State.”

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its earlier pronouncement that all public and private schools in Lagos State below tertiary level should resume on Monday, 18th January, 2021 for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.@jidesanwoolu @lasgeducation @hc_education#LASG pic.twitter.com/IGbPQIVvmV — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) January 15, 2021

While wishing both students and staff of the schools a happy and successful new academic term, she stressed that washing of hands, wearing of face masks and maintenance of physical distancing must be adhered to in order to avoid further spread of the virus.#LASG #Covid19LASG — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) January 15, 2021

READ ALSO: WhatsApp: Before You Click ‘I Agree’ How Well Did You Read It