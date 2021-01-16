fbpx
Public, Private Schools In Lagos To Resume on January 18 – Ministry of Education

January 16, 2021042
The Lagos State government on Friday reiterated that public and private schools below tertiary level are to resume on Monday, January 18, 2021.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the state’s Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

“This affirmation was made today by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo while noting that this is in line with the Federal Government’s resolution after reaching a consensus with relevant stakeholders,” the statement said.

“Welcoming all to a happy and successful new academic term, Adefisayo urges students and members of staff to stay safe and adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines, adding that schools must provide soap, wash hand basin, alcoholic hand sanitizers, thermometers, and other essential items in public and private schools across the State. She stressed that washing of hands, wearing of face masks, and maintenance of social distancing must be adhered to in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

“She, however, reiterated her earlier advice that all schools must ensure strict compliance with subsisting COVID-19 requirements for school’s resumption. She further disclosed that administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the guidelines for school’s re-opening in their respective schools as the State’s Office of Education Quality Assurance Team will be on the ground to monitor situations in all schools across the State.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

