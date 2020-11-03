PTML Area Command Records ₦138 billion Revenue In 9 months

November 3, 2020 160

The PTML Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it recorded a total of N138 billion in revenue collection from January to September 2020.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Yakubu, said the figure is 19 percent over and above the sum of N115.9 billion collected within the same period of 2019, with a surplus of N22 billion.

He attributed the increase in revenue collection to the volume of cargo and strategies put in place by the Controller of the command, Comptroller Festus Okun, to block possible areas of revenue leakages, and to collect maximum revenue due from all imports.

The statement also said the highest monthly collection was made in August, which accounted for the sum of N18 billion.

Yakubu quoted Comptroller Okun to have urged the port users, importers and clearing agents to remain compliant and to stick with the customs extant rules.

“He also commended customs officers under his watch for their diligence and commitment in ensuring seamless trade facilitation and promoting ease of doing business in line with government directives”, the statement added.

Source: Ships & Ports