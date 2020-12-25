PTF Urges State Government To Keep COVID-19 Treatment Centres Open

December 25, 2020 28

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 appealed on Thursday to authorities in various states to keep the facilities built to treat persons infected with COVID-19 open.

Boss Mustapha, the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made the plea in Abuja.

Mustapha urged them to keep the centres running efficiently and smoothly as the country begins to witness the second wave of the virus.

Mustapha explained that it was necessary for authorities to intensify efforts to support the public sector laboratories with critical reagents.

According to him, the PTF expects the leadership of all federal tertiary health institutions to raise their level of testing and turnaround for results.

The SGF noted that a series of advisories were issued by the PTF to state governments on ways to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, in line with the authorisation of the President.

READ ALSO: FG To Deploy 200 Security Operatives To Address Apapa Gridlock

He revealed that as a follow-up, the PTF met with the select team of governors on the platform of the National Economic Council (NEC) and by extension, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The PTF chairman stated that the task force was aware of the global conversation on the new strain of COVID-19 discovered in the United Kingdom.

He said the government’s health experts were working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to study the variant strain and would make a statement at the appropriate time.

Mustapha gave an assurance that the PTF would increase measures pertaining to high burden countries to scale down the possibilities of importation of the disease.

He asked Nigerians to expect an improvement very soon on the turnaround time for receiving COVID-19 test results.