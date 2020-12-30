PTF Pushes For Reopening of COVID-19 Centres

December 30, 2020 8

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha urged authorities in all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to reopen all laboratories and scale up the testing for COVID-19.

“We wish to urge all states to reopen all laboratories and ensure that testing is expanded and turnaround time for results is substantially reduced.

“In the same vein, states should please keep their Isolation and Treatment Centres open because of the rising cases of infection nationwide,” he told reporters at the briefing.

Nigeria on December 29th, 2020 confirmed 85,560 cases of COVID-19, 71,937 people have been discharged, and 1,267 fatalities were recorded.

Our discharges today include 279 community recoveries in Lagos State and 106 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines.



A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet pic.twitter.com/htsuW0b5Xb — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 29, 2020

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), added, “Reports received also point to the fact that laboratories recently established in the states are not working optimally.

“You will recall that we moved from two laboratories to about ninety (public and private) located in all states of the Federation. Their inability to function optimally has resulted in unacceptable levels of delay in receiving results and pressure on the national reference labs.”

He announced that effective from January 1, 2021, the passports of the first 100 passengers that have failed to take their post-arrival PCR test would be published in the national dailies.

Bizwatch Nigeria had reported that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, and his information and strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotosho have issued a document conveying a threat by the Lagos State Government to deactivate the passport of violators of the COVID-19 testing protocols.

BizWatch Nigeria had also reported that PTF had appealed last week Thursday to authorities in various states to keep the facilities built to treat persons infected with COVID-19 open.

According to the PTF chairman, the passports of the erring returning travellers will be suspended until June 2021, to serve as a deterrent.

On the issue of oxygen availability as critical to the success of managing the outbreak, he noted that a review of the chain for the supply of medical oxygen for facilities across the country was ongoing.