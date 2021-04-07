fbpx
PTF On COVID-19 Becomes Presidential Steering Committee

COVID-19 News

April 7, 2021
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has now been converted to the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC).

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said President Muhamadu Buhari approved the conversion, adding that the mandate of the PSC ends on December 31.

According to Mustapha, the PSC will focus on ensuring effectiveness in the rollout of the vaccine, and promote policies that will result in the development of the country’s health sector.

“Mr. president has considered the report and has approved the following: That the PTF will transition to a presidential steering committee on COVID-19, effective from 1st April, 2021, with a modified mandate to reflect the non-emergent status of COVID-19 as a potentially long-term pandemic,” the SGF said.

“That the structure of the PSC shall reflect the new focus of the response with a targeted approach on vaccine oversight, risk communication, international travel quarantine processes and sub-national engagement.

“That the tenure of the presidential steering committee shall last till 31st December, 2021.

“The presidential steering committee would maintain the present constitution, functions and strategies of the PTF; be supported by a slim technical and administrative structure.”

Mustapha appreciated all stakeholders for their contributions on managing the country’s response to COVID-19, and urged citizens to “stand firm against vaccine hesitancy, fake news, vaccine nationalism, and all such challenges blocking the achievement of overcoming the pandemic”.

