PTF Lists Factors That Led To The Increase of COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria

January 12, 2021016
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday listed the factors that gave rise to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria since November 2020.

Factors that contributed to the increase in COVID-19 cases

Boss Mustapha, the PTF Chairman, revealed that increased local and international travels were among the major factors.

He listed the others to include increased business and religious activities, reopening of schools without strict compliance with COIVID-19 safety measures.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), faulted the attitude of some state authorities to the management of COVID-19.

Mustapha stated that no state in Nigeria is immune to the pandemic even if reports are not coming out of such states.

READ ALSO: Fear Of Uncertainty Is North’s Refusal Of Restructuring – Utomi

He urged the people to stay away from activities that can expose them to the virus as the nation’s tally crossed 100,000.

He announced that the government has concluded plans to roll out the pilot exercise on the use of Rapid Diagnostic Test-Kits (RDTs) ​next week in five tertiary health institutions in Abuja.

Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

