PTF Laments Citizens Failure to Adhere to Lockdown Relaxation Rules

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has lamented over the failure of many Nigerians to adhere strictly to advisory regarding the lockdown relaxation.

During its briefing on Monday, the PTF through its Chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha, stated that close monitoring of activities since Monday morning reveals that the level of compliance is unsatisfactory especially with regards to social distancing, and the use of masks.

Boss Mustapha in his opening remarks specifically noted that the crowds at the banks pose great risks.

While maintaining that there is a high level of violation of the guidelines, the PTF Chairman revealed that interstate travel ban has not also been compiled with, stressing that the evacuation of almajiris from different states does not respect the guidelines nor follow the rule of the ban.

Mr Mustapha who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation advised that enforcement agencies do their jobs effectively and bring violators to book.

He, however, called on security agencies not to take laws into their hands, but to follow due process in carrying out their duties.

The PTF chairman advised the elderly to stay at home, adding that those who have no reason to move should remain in their closets.

As regards Kano State, Boss Mustapha said great improvements have been made especially in manpower development.

Mr Mustapha said the collaboration with the state is still in focus, stressing that results coming out of the state show that expected outcomes will be seen at the end of the day.

The SGF appealed to hospitals not to reject patients who are not COVID-19 positive, noting that the minister of health will be meeting with hospital management regarding the issue.

He congratulated the Nigeria media for the role being played at present and pleaded with the mainstream media to work assiduously to eliminate fake news

