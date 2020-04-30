PTF Issues Guidelines For Easing of COVID-19 Lockdown

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) has released the guidelines for the ease of COVID-19 guidelines which will come into effect on May 4.

In a briefing on Wednesday, PTF Chairman and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, noted that banks and offices will reopen next week.

The SGF, however, insisted that educational institutions will still remain shut nationwide as precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

“In line with Mr President’s directives in paragraphs 34 to 41 of his broadcast, the Presidential Task Force has developed guidelines. The gradual reopening of the economy will stand a total of six weeks broken into three tranches of two weeks each.

“To the avoidance of doubt, the following clarifications are provided – The overnight curfew is applicable nationwide. The inter-state travels are banned except for the movement of goods, agro products, petroleum products, essential services as directed by Mr President,” he said.

Ahead of the reopening of offices, the SGF warned corporate organisations to take some precautionary measures before resuming.

Some of these include maintaining social distancing, making available hand sanitisers, and fumigation of their environment among others.

“The management of various offices, premises, and businesses that will be gradually reopened are mandated to ensure that the following preparatory steps are taken:

“Fumigation and decontamination, an arrangement made for physical distancing, provision of hand sanitisers and handwashing facilities, application of the policy of mandatory use of face masks, provision of thermometers for temperature checks,” he said.

While calling on organisations to give special consideration which must be given to persons living with disabilities, Mustapha asked business managers to increase communication with their staff on COVID-19.

