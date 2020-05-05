PTF Criticizes Repatriation of Almajiris by Northern State Governors

Chairman of the Presidential Task force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has faulted the repatriation of Almajiris by the Northern States Governors’ Forum.

Speaking during the daily briefing of the task force on Monday, he said it was at variance with the guidelines issued by the federal government on the nationwide ban on interstate movements.

“There has been very noticeable relocation of Almajiris from one state to another, up until yesterday. With the ban on interstate movements, the continuation of this exercise will not be in alignment with the guidelines issued. The PTF shall engage with the respective state governments on how to achieve their objectives,” Mustapha said.

He noted that the objective of the nationwide ban on interstate movements was to mitigate the spread of the virus across state boundaries, adding that the enforcement of the policy must align with the president’s directive.

The SGF said violators of the measures would be prosecuted, adding: “It is still desirable to stay at home if there is no compelling reason to go out and to comply with the measures always, whether at home or not.”

Mustapha also condemned reports about medical facilities and doctors turning back sick patients for fear of their illnesses being COVID-19-related.

He appealed to medical facilities, especially public hospitals, not to neglect the treatment of other ailments because such actions could result in avoidable deaths.

